Tottenham prepared to let Son Heung-min LEAVE in huge u-turn: report

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has been told in no uncertain terms that he won't be receiving a new contract in north London.

That's according to reports that claim the South Korean is “shocked” with his employers after the decision, which comes off the back of a tough season so far for the No.7. The 32-year-old has been in and out of Ange Postecoglou's team this season due to injury issues, but remains a fan favourite, nonetheless.

Now Son, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, could be about to call time on a 10-year career at Tottenham, with the club looking to the future.

Tottenham Hotspur have informed Son that they will not be giving him a new contract

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known for being ruthless (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

With 165 goals and 87 assists in 417 games, Son has been one of the greatest players in Spurs' history and is regarded as the third-best winger in Premier League history, by FourFourTwo.

The forward has netted three times in seven appearances this season and has already entered the final year of his contract, which expires next year. It was expected that talks would kick off over renewing terms – but according to TBR Football, Tottenham have made a U-turn, telling Son's entourage that they will not be renewing.

Son has been a phenomenal servant to the Lilywhites (Image credit: Getty Images)

The north Londoners have the option to trigger another year on Son's deal – and will still likely trigger that to keep him until 2026.

TEAMtalk, meanwhile, note that terms will remain the same on Son's contract – around £190,000-a-week – with no increase.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Tottenham had held contract talks with Son and his camp with all parties aligned when it came to inking a new deal,” TBR Football revealed. “It is believed the Tottenham captain’s camp have been left shocked by the decision to perform a dramatic U-turn on the 32-year-old’s proposed new deal.”

FourFourTwo are less surprised than Son, perhaps, to hear this news, however. Tottenham have a limited window now to extract maximum value from Son and chairman Daniel Levy has shown he does not value sentiment when it comes to his stars' futures.

VIDEO Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly

It is likely that Spurs will trigger the extension on a player approaching his twilight, in order to see whether big-money offers come in for a legendary footballer next summer, should he be deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

Son is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs take on Ipswich Town this weekend when Premier League action returns.