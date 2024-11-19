Tottenham captain Son Heung-min primed for exit, with transfer talks on the horizon: report

Tottenham Hotspur club captain Son Heung-min is edging closer to an exit from the Lilywhites.

Ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, the South Korean superstar joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015. He has since gone on to score over 100 league goals for the club and has been one of the Spurs' greatest-ever servants.

But now approaching the end of his contract – and turning 33 next summer – Son's future is under threat. Chairman Daniel Levy is renowned for his ruthlessness, even with club legends… so could Son be the next victim of Spurs' evolution?

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min wanted in shock January move

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a major decision to make regarding Son's future

Tottenham are currently 10th in the Premier League table. Manager Ange Postecoglou is under pressure at the club, with Son's future another cloud over the club at the moment, too.

Recent reports claim that Tottenham will not offer the No.7 a new deal when his current one expires, instead triggering a one-year extension to keep him on the same wages.

Postecoglou is under pressure at Tottenham

Now, Turkish outlet Fanatik have reported that Galatasaray are keen to open talks with Son over a shock move.

The Istanbul giants have let former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha leave on loan to cash-strapped Lyon, and despite boasting the on-loan Victor Osimhen in attack – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – are still on the hunt for a left-winger in January.

Sport Witness notes that Son is “unhappy” about his current club situation, noting, “It’s claimed Cimbom are hoping that they can enter into preliminary transfer talks with the Tottenham star in the near future.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, there is little chance of the attacker departing this winter.

Son is one of Tottenham's greatest-ever players

Tottenham will be loathed to lose a player midseason when he is still integral to the side – and with the opportunity to trigger an extension, the club stand to make more money from a sale in the summer, should they wish to move him on at all.

Son is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs take on Manchester City this weekend when Premier League action returns.