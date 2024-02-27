Tottenham Hotspur in talks with France World Cup star over big summer move: report

Tottenham Hotspur are in discussions to bring a French superstar to North London this summer.

The Lilywhites are enjoying a positive maiden season under new manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian keeping the side in contention for the top four with an exciting brand of football. After the loss of Harry Kane, Tottenham have relied on younger stars with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie and Pape Sarr.

But with the clear need for a little experience to bolster that energy, Spurs could be about to bring in a proven winner at the top level to improve the side.

Tottenham have youth in spades right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told The Spurs News that Postecoglou could be about to make a blockbuster signing in the form of Juventus and France star, Adrien Rabiot.

“From what we’re hearing, they do want another midfielder in. We expect Hojbjerg to leave in the summer if they can find someone.

“Ange quite likes Hojbjerg, from I’m told, but in terms of his salary and standing in the squad, they’re ready to move on and so is he. I think if they’ve got a chance at a real worldie central midfielder, I think they’ll pull the trigger on it, I do.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could move on this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are a few options out there, Rabiot on a free. They are in conversations and looking around. He’s one of the best free agents on the market and has had a brilliant season for Juventus.”

Rabiot moved to Turin on a free transfer back in 2019 and has been linked with moves to England ever since, with Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique denying last year that he was ever close to joining Manchester United at the height of the rumours – though she maintained that their relationship with the Red Devils was good, opening the door to a future move.

“United wanted to meet me to illustrate their interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin,” she claimed. “There were never any real negotiations, and we are on excellent terms with Manchester United.”

Adrien Rabiot is often linked with English clubs (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Rabiot has been in good form for Juventus this season, making 21 appearances in the Old Lady's title challenge. Despite his clear talent, however, the 28-year-old France international has courted controversy and has been described as difficult to manage by some – casting any transfer to work with Postecoglou in doubt.

Earlier this season, the Australian told FourFourTwo that, “It’s more about the fit. Do they fit into the football we want to play? Are they the right kind of personality? That’s a big one for me,” when describing his recruitment process.

Rabiot is worth €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.

