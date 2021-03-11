Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 11 March, 8pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage as they begin their Europa League last-16 tie with Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s side head into this game on a good run of form, having thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs have now won each of their last four matches in all competitions, a sequence which includes a 4-0 victory over Wolsberger in the second leg of their last-32 clash. The Austrian outfit were no match for Tottenham, but Dinamo Zagreb will no doubt provide stiffer opposition as both teams seek a spot in the quarter-finals.

It is perhaps no coincidence that Spurs’ resurgence has coincided with Gareth Bale’s inclusion in the starting XI on a more regular basis. The Wales international found the back of the net twice against Palace and proved a thorn in the visitors’ side all evening. Harry Kane was also tremendous in Tottenham’s latest win, scoring twice and setting up another to take his assist tally for the Premier League campaign to 13.

Dinamo Zagreb’s Europa League journey began in the play-off round, where they dispatched Estonia outfit Flora. They then topped a group containing Wolfsberger, Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow, taking 14 points from a possible 18. Krasnodar were their victims in the round of 16, as Dinamo ran out 4-2 winners on aggregate.

Tottenham’s recent upturn has boosted their chances of a top-half finish, although they remain outsiders to secure a Champions League qualification spot via the Premier League. The Europa League is therefore doubly important to Mourinho: not only does it provide him with the chance to win a trophy, he could also lead Spurs into next season’s Champions League by winning it.

Mourinho will have to make do without Giovani Lo Celso for Thursday’s first leg, but the Portuguese otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport ESPN in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

