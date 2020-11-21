Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 21st November, 5.30pm GMT

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will renew their touchline rivalry when Tottenham host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The two bosses have played out some memorable clashes over the years in Spain and England, but Mourinho’s side are in the better shape heading into their latest encounter.

Spurs moved into second place and just one point off top with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion before the break.

Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have won five of those, including three on the trot leading into their clash with City.

The Citizens are languishing down in 10th place, although they have played one game less than every team above them bar Aston Villa.

Despite their unimpressive position in the standings, Guardiola has led his team to a nine-match unbeaten run recently, which included a 1-1 draw with champions Liverpool before the break.

City will be without Nathan Ake, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy through injury, while Spurs’ list of absentees includes Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga.

Spurs got the better of City in their head-to-heads last season, drawing 2-2 at the Etihad before earning a 2-0 win in north London in February thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

GET SKY SPORTS AND BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Fancy a flutter on Spurs v Man City?

Spurs are currently priced at 16/5 for the win by 888Sport. Netting you a £32 profit from a £10 bet.

What's more, 888Sport are offering new customers bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus as their welcome bonus to you.

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Meanwhile, Man City are placed at 4/5 for the win by Betfred. That'll score you £8 profit on a £10 stake.

Betfred are currently offering new customers bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins to welcome you on board.

New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

If you're looking to boost the odds a bit, Bet365 are offering 14/1 on Spurs to win 2-1 (£140 profit on £10 bet) and 17/2 on Man City winning by the same score (£85 profit on a £10 bet).

Bet365 welcome new users with up to £100 in Bet Credits.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+ T&C apply. Gamble Responsibly.

Use a VPN to watch a Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Bukayo Saka assist. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

(Image credit: Future)

OTHER GUIDES

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

Barcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com