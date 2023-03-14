Tottenham plan to reject ANY bid for Harry Kane this summer regardless of contract talks: report

Tottenham Hotspur will reject any approach for captain Harry Kane this summer despite the risk of losing him on a free transfer a year later, say reports.

The England skipper enters the final year of his Spurs contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Manchester United.

However, Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) reports that the north London club are ready to take a firm stance this summer amid interest in their all-time top scorer.

Spurs won’t sell Kane regardless of whether the 29-year-old agrees to a contract extension or not, with that prospect looking very unlikely as things stand.

Tottenham view keeping the striker for another season as more valuable than any transfer fee they would gain from his sale.

There were reports earlier on Tuesday that United are already looking at alternative targets as they don’t want to negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and end up facing a drawn-out transfer saga.

Things could change in January 2024, when Kane will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club if he hasn’t extended – a situation that could bring Bayern Munich back into the frame.

Doubts over Kane’s future haven’t been helped by the club’s performances on the pitch this season.

Manager Antonio Conte is under pressure after his side suffered a meek exit from the Champions League by losing 1-0 on aggregate to AC Milan in the last-16.

Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United earlier this month too, meaning another trophyless season beckons.

Champions League qualification is the only remaining ambition, with Tottenham currently in fourth place, four points above Newcastle but with the Magpies having two games in hand.

Kane, who is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has continued to be a reliable source of goals for the club this season, scoring 20 in 27 Premier League games.

