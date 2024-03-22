Tottenham can sign 12-goal Premier League striker for just £15m - but there's a deadline: report

Tottenham will have to act fast to secure a 12-goal Premier League forward in the summer, who is available for less than £15m.

Though Richarlison, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson have all helped Tottenham challenge for the Champions League places this term, Ange Postecoglou isn't satisfied with his squad depth and is looking to add more options.

And with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules (PSRs) proving an issue for plenty of clubs, Tottenham could be set for a bargain signing in the upcoming window.

Tottenham still want to add more firepower to their attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Christian Falk, via CaughtOffside, Tottenham are able to sign on-loan forward Timo Werner on a permanent deal for just £14.5m this summer due to a clause in his contract.

The report suggests that they would need to decide on the Germany forward's future by June 14, though, due to Euro 2024 getting underway that day and RB Leipzig wanting clarity on Werner's future.

Werner, who has scored 12 goals in the Premier League across his two seasons at Chelsea and current spell with Tottenham, is also reportedly happy to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite his contract at RB Leipzig running until 2026.

Werner could make his Spurs move permanent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since joining Spurs in January, Werner has proved an important member of Ange Postecoglou's first team squad, starting six of nine games and coming on as a sub in the other three. During that time he has registered two goals and two assists, with his appearances coming from the left-wing.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite his performances picking up since moving to Tottenham, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has still decided not to include him in his latest squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Germany will play two international friendlies, against France and the Netherlands, in preparation for their home tournament.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham Hotspur in discussions with world-class midfielder over huge signing of intent: report

‘Signing for Tottenham was one of the best days of my life’: Guglielmo Vicario on move to Spurs

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou: It’s hard to get recruitment wrong at Spurs