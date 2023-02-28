Tottenham prepare to go racing after announcing 15-year partnership with F1

Tottenham have announced a 15-year strategic partnership with Formula 1, which will see the first-in stadium electric karting track installed when construction on London’s longest indoor circuit is complete under the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Based below the stadium's South Stand, the facility will include separate tracks for both adults and juniors and has been accredited by the National Karting Association, making it a potential future venue for national karting championship races.

Since opening in 2019, Tottenham's home ground has been used for a multitude of events, including NFL London Games, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Boxing and concerts, with the karting track offering further scope for the club to expand its services.

“Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round," Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said.

"We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national, and local communities.”

The partnership doesn't stop there, though, with the development of a new driver academy programme intended to help identify the next generation of F1 drivers. In conjunction with the motorsport, Spurs will deliver educational activities for schools to increase engagement and showcase further career opportunities, too.

“As we continue to grow our sport, partnering with world renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and more diverse audiences," Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends, and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

“Our two brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life.”