Leeds United beat Premier League and European giants to teen signing as FIFA contract restriction lifted

Harry Gray of Leeds United U21 and Connor Hall of Port Vale battle for the ball during Vertu Trophy match

Leeds United are expected to conclude talks over a new contract with one of the team's brightest young prospects.

The Whites have begun the 2025/26 season reasonably well, picking up two wins from their opening seven matches, narrowly missing out on maximum points in other fixtures.

Daniel Farke's side spent in excess of £100 million over the summer transfer window as the German supplemented his squad with Premier League quality.

Leeds United expected to sign highly-rated 17-year-old to professional deal

Harry Gray warms up at Elland Road (Image credit: Getty Images)

One deal this year that could prove more important than the rest, though, is the signing of teenage striker Harry Gray to a professional contract.

The Leeds youngster, brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray, appeared on the fringes of the first-team setup towards the end of last season, as Leeds clinched top spot in the Championship.

Harry Gray in pre-season action for Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

This term, Gray has been named on the bench for the first-team's Carabao Cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday and the 3-1 away win at Molineux last month.

He is yet to make his Premier League bow, although that appears it will arrive sooner rather than later, given his performances for the club's Under-21 side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since the turn of the year, Gray has played 18 times across all competitions for Leeds U21s, scoring 12 goals in the process. He has managed this whilst aged just 16, playing up against defenders many years his senior.

It is for that reason Farke called the youngster into his main group for pre-season and gave him a handful of minutes in friendlies versus Villarreal, Manchester United and AC Milan.

Get Leeds United Hospitality tickets at Elland Road from £299! Seat Unique provides official Leeds United hospitality tickets that offer a premium matchday experience at Elland Road. Packages include exclusive lounge access before and after the game, exceptional padded seating with great views, and complimentary food and drink options. You also get to enjoy matchday entertainment and appearances from Leeds legends.

FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) stipulate that clubs cannot employ youngsters on professional contracts until their 17th birthday has passed. On October 8, Gray celebrated his.

Players under the age of 18 are still classed as minors, which means they can only sign a professional contract with a maximum length of three years.

Gray's existing Leeds deal expires in the summer of 2027, having signed fresh scholarship forms only a matter of months ago. This means a one-year extension could be sought by the club, and is expected to be agreed upon by the player and his representatives.

As with any player who makes a name for themselves before their 17th birthday, the clubs they represent are vulnerable to having the prodigious talent poached, usually by those at the very top of the game.

Daniel Farke celebrates with the Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds are aware there is significant interest in Gray from top domestic and European clubs, including his elder sibling's employer, but the Whites' stance remains a secure one and it is anticipated a deal will be signed in due course.

The club are actively in the process of signing newly-turned 17-year-old scholars to professional terms with Louie Dudley and Devon Brockie the latest pair to commit their futures to the Elland Road side.