Proper football and no prawn sandwiches: FourFourTwo treated to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's best-in-class
It'll never cease to amaze how striking the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium appears when it comes into view after turning the corner from White Hart Lane station
FFT spent last Saturday afternoon completing a football double header, which finished with João Palhinha's stoppage time equaliser to salvage a point for Spurs against Wolves.
The day began in one of Hertfordshire's more rough-and-ready watering holes, the designated away pub for Hull City's trip to Watford.
Plastic cups, black-and-amber, broad, local accents - everything a three o'clock kick-off should be about in the Football League. It ended with a crisp schooner of Czech lager, poured on the full-time whistle by the incredibly courteous staff, waiting inside the Seat Unique Club Suite at Tottenham - now, that's what FFT calls Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - FFT's Seat Unique Club Suite experience
Spurs' new home ground has arguably the most modern feel in the Premier League but it is not until you have visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that it can be truly appreciated. At some grounds in English football, the so-called 'fan experience' takes a back seat. When these grand, old stadiums were constructed years ago, that wasn't necessarily a thing.
At Spurs, for better or worse, that is no longer the case.
FFT didn't use a turnstile on Saturday evening, instead we were greeted by Rich, who made the airport security experience now synonymous with attending a match in the 21st Century decidedly more amiable and convivial than is often the case at one of the United Kingdom's major flight terminals.
The atrium, as it is known, beneath the West Stand is more nu-age five-star hotel lobby than football stadium and FFT was promptly directed to the lift where they even had somebody to press the buttons.
Stepping out onto the fourth floor, Seat Unique's designated suite was off to the left and upon entering boasted a generous food and drink offering. It would be rude not to, wouldn't it?
If the hospitality was feast, then the first half football was more famine. Spurs toiled against a bottom-of-the-table Wolves side who looked more like Napoli in their blue shirts and white shorts from FFT's front-row vantage point.
Half-time came and went in the blink of an eye - we finally understand why hospitality spectators often don't return to their seats for the second half until the 50th minute or later.
The Spurs supporters either side of FFT probably didn't appreciate our quip that 'you shouldn't let the 90 minutes ruin a good day out at the football', as Santiago Bueno stabbed in a close-range effort at a Wolves corner shortly after the half-time interval to give the Premier League's basement club a precious lead.
Wolves fans across the far side of the pitch screamed and hollered at every tackle and every set-piece as they closed in on their first points, never mind all three of them, this season - but, it wasn't to be.
Thomas Frank's substitutes didn't exactly change the game but they had a hand in Spurs' stoppage time equaliser. Mathys Tel beat his man on the left-hand side and whipped a ball into a more dangerous area, where Pape Matar Sarr cushioned it into Palhinha's path.
The Portuguese midfielder will probably be the first to admit he didn't have the greatest of games (FFT says, having watched the entirety of the contest from a comfortable, heated seat), but his execution for Spurs' equalising goal with the instep of his right boot was inch-perfect.
Emotion took hold and summoning his inner Hugo Ekitike, the shirt came off, although Palhinha discarded his on the turf quicker than you can say, 'More ham hock croquettes, sir?'
FFT felt like doing similar when the half-time fried chicken, cheese and bacon sliders came out. Oh, I say.
The entire experience felt like going out for an evening meal, with a side of football and if that's your thing, you won't be disappointed. Alternative opinions are available, as are alternative views from the impressive, three-tiered North Stand or South Stand, which was modelled on Borussia Dortmund's famous 'Yellow Wall'.
Spurs mightn't always put on a show worthy of the admission but that's part and parcel of being a football supporter at any club.
As for Vicarage Road, FFT now has a taste for the high life - over to you, Hornets.
