Tottenham report: Antonio Conte gives major transfer update amid busy summer for Spurs

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has hinted that his team's summer transfer business is not done yet.

Spurs (opens in new tab) have been one of the most active clubs in the Premier League in recent weeks, agreeing deals to sign Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Fraser Forster permanently.

The north London outfit have also brought in Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona (opens in new tab), as Conte tries to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Tottenham have benefitted from completing several transfers before the start of pre-season, which gives the newcomers time to adapt to a new team.

But Conte has suggested the club could make more signings before the transfer window closes on September 1.

"Yeah, we signed five players and when the ideas are very clear it’s more simple to go into the transfer window and sign the players," he said during a press conference in South Korea, where Spurs are conducting a pre-season tour.

"Our plan was very clear about the positions and the roles in which we needed to improve and we did it.

"I think the club worked very well in this window. For every coach to have the players quickly is very important because you can work with them and try to put them into our idea of football. In the past.... I think it was good to sign five players quickly.

"Now we’ll see what happens. We are always looking to strengthen the squad if there is the opportunity. We want to improve numerically the squad.

"I repeat to play four competitions is difficult. You need a really good squad, with the numerical aspect and the quality aspect.

"It will be a tough, really demanding season for us but I'm sure that we want to enjoy this season to play four competitions and try to be competitive in every competition that we are going to play.

"Then we’ll see what happens. In two months if there’s the possibility to strengthen the squad we’ll do it."