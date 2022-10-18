Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to reports, and the Italian giants are prepared to sell him in January.

Antonio Conte has made several signings from Serie A since taking charge at Spurs, including two from his former employers Juve: Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

McKennie could be the next player to swap Turin for Tottenham after a difficult season so far.

Kulusevski joined Spurs from Juventus last January. (Image credit: Getty)

Calciomercato (opens in new tab)reports that the United States international will leave Juve in 2023, as the Bianconeri are ready to listen to offers.

Spurs are said to be very interested in the 24-year-old, who has been with the Old Lady since July 2021.

Today's best deals on new Tottenham Hotspur shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

McKennie has a contract until 2025 at the Allianz Stadium, but has struggled for form this season under Massimiliano Allegri, like many of his team-mates.

The Bianconeri have had a sluggish start to the campaign and sit eighth in the standings, 10 points off top, while they need a miracle to reach the last 16 of the Champions League following a shock defeat to Maccabi Haifa.

McKennie has made 13 appearances this season, scoring one goal, and is likely to be part of the USA squad at the World Cup in Qatar next month.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham could be in for legendary Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who's unhappy with life in Turin (opens in new tab).

New star Richarlison has told FFT exclusively that he joined Spurs because Everton "lacked ambition", while confirming that there was interest from Chelsea. Tottenham apparently want to sign Jan Oblak and are bracing themselves for Bayern Munich reviving interest in Harry Kane.

Conte has denied that he could return to Juventus, meanwhile, and hit out at refereeing in the Premier League.