Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move.

Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season.

But while the attack has flourished with Harry Kane registering nine Premier League goals so far, there has been concern from some fans about the rest of the team. Now, a potential game-changer has been touted to move to north London.

Harry Kane scores a penalty against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Giulio Mola (opens in new tab) in Italy claims (opens in new tab) that Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci has fallen out with manager Massimiliano Allegri and asked for a January move.

Mola has mentioned Tottenham – and the Lilywhites would seem like the likely destination. Antonio Conte worked with Bonucci during his stint as manager of the Old Lady, while his back three would allow for a wise head to sit in without needing to be too quick or physical.

Spurs signed Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona in the summer, with the Frenchman providing a similar role to the one that Bonucci could expect to have, coming into the side when needed and providing a short-term solution until a young, world-class centre-back becomes available.

Over the summer, Conte was interested in bringing his former defender, Alessandro Bastoni, with him to north London.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte takes part in a team training session (Image credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham are also said to be interested in goalkeepers to strengthen their side, along with creative midfielders and potentially another right wing-back. Djed Spence has struggled to settle since arriving in the summer.

Bonucci is valued at around £5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

