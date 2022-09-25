Tottenham: Richarlison opens up about how Spurs beat Chelsea to his signature

Tottenham (opens in new tab) forward Richarlison has lifted the lid on how Spurs won the race to sign him from Everton (opens in new tab) this summer.

The Brazil (opens in new tab) international swapped Goodison Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a £60m move in July – but he might have ended up at one of Spurs' London rivals had things panned out differently.

Richarlison has confirmed that Chelsea (opens in new tab) lodged a bid – and it seems that he was also on Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s radar.

Speaking while away on international duty, Richarlison said (opens in new tab):

"I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know?

"It's as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest."

"I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team. Then it was all about the clubs negotiating a deal, and fortunately, everything went well."

Richarlison has been among the goals for his country this week (Image credit: Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old went on to highlight how Spurs boss Antonio Conte personally convinced him to join, adding:

"Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he'd like to have me on board; that was vital for my decision."

Richarlison has made an impressive start to his Spurs career, scoring twice (both goals in the 2-0 win over Marseille (opens in new tab) on his Champions League debut) and providing two assists.

And he's carried his club form into the current international break, bagging a brace in Brazil's 3-0 friendly win over Ghana (opens in new tab) on Friday.

Brazil face Tunisia (opens in new tab) on Tuesday in their final game before the World Cup 2022 – where Richarlison will be hoping to feature on the biggest stage of all for the first time.

He'll also no doubt be itching to get his first taste of the North London derby when Spurs return to action away to Arsenal on Saturday 1 October.