Tottenham report: Mauricio Pochettino opens door to sensational return

Mauricio Pochettino would reportedly be willing to return to Tottenham

Tottenham could be poised to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season after their former manager intimated he would be open to a return.

That is according to a report by The Times (opens in new tab), which states Spurs (opens in new tab) could approach Pochettino if there is a vacancy in the summer.

Antonio Conte is out of contract at the end of the campaign and there are not currently any talks taking place between the manager and the club.

Tottenham have the option to extend his deal for another 12 months, but they will not do so unless they are convinced Conte is committed to the cause.

The Emirates Stadium descended into pandemonium following Reiss Nelson's dramatic winner (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spurs have endured a largely disappointing season up to now, although they are still in the mix for a top-four finish.

On Wednesday the north Londoners will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan (opens in new tab).

But a failure to reach the latter stages of either the FA Cup or the EFL Cup were major blows given Tottenham's desperation to end a 15-year trophy drought.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier looks dejected after his team's defeat by Sheffield United in the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty)

Tottenham are beginning to plan for life after Conte in case the Italian's tenure ends before the start of next season.

They have been linked with an approach for their former boss Pochettino, who enjoyed a successful five years at the helm between 2014 and 2019.

The Argentine was not able to win silverware during that time, but Tottenham finished as runners-up in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup.

Antonio Conte could leave Tottenham at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The aforementioned report reveals that chairman Daniel Levy is keen to bring Pochettino back to north London, but director of football Fabio Paratici is undecided.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since departing Ligue 1 giants PSG (opens in new tab) at the end of last season.

And according to the latest news, Pochettino is open to a second spell at Spurs.

More Tottenham stories

Spurs are on red alert after reports emerged suggesting Manchester United (opens in new tab) are lining up a £100m swoop for Harry Kane (opens in new tab) in the summer.

Former Tottenham player Jermaine Jenas has expressed his frustration at the club's record in cup competitions (opens in new tab), after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United last week.

And Beyonce - yes, that one - is causing Tottenham a scheduling headache (opens in new tab) as the business end of the campaign approaches.