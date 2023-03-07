Manchester United report: Harry Kane in talks over stunning £100m deal
Manchester United and Harry Kane have opened talks over a summer move, according to reports
Manchester United have opened talks with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, over a summer transfer in the region of £100 million.
The Red Devils have been on an upward trajectory this season under manager Erik ten Hag, winning the Carabao Cup and correcting a number of flaws – but last weekend showed just how far they have still to go. United were hammered 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield and With Ten Hag labelling the performance "unprofessional".
Tottenham, meanwhile, have apparently "named their price" for Kane (opens in new tab), wanting a nine-figure sum for their all-time scorer, whose contract expires in 2024. Manchester United, it seems, are happy to oblige.
The Sun (opens in new tab) claims that the 20-time title winners have reached out to Kane via an intermediary and are beginning to lay the groundwork for a deal – which the 29-year-old is open to.
With Spurs out of the FA Cup and 1-0 down to AC Milan in the Champions League last-16 after the first leg, Kane will likely endure another trophyless season in north London. That could be compounded by missing out on top-four football – and since he turns 30 this summer, the Lilywhites' all-time scorer would probably be more inclined to call it a day at the club 268 times for.
Whether or not Kane would swap London for Manchester is another thing. The forward had the opportunity to link up with Pep Guardiola in 2021, only for Spurs to demand far more than Manchester City were ever likely to pay. Now that he's missed that boat and broken Tottenham's scoring record, Kane might not want to move to a rival and anger fans.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the England captain (opens in new tab) – who currently sits on 53 goals for the Three Lions, joint-equal with Wayne Rooney. Equally, he is also open to penning a new deal (opens in new tab) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham have a history of driving a hard bargain but United have shown under Ten Hag that they are prepared to pay top dollar for targets. Much of the move could depend on takeovers and investment of both clubs, which are rumbling on in the background.
Kane is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.
The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.