Manchester United report: Harry Kane in talks over stunning £100m deal

Manchester United have opened talks with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, over a summer transfer in the region of £100 million.

The Red Devils have been on an upward trajectory this season under manager Erik ten Hag, winning the Carabao Cup and correcting a number of flaws – but last weekend showed just how far they have still to go. United were hammered 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield and With Ten Hag labelling the performance "unprofessional".

Tottenham, meanwhile, have apparently "named their price" for Kane (opens in new tab), wanting a nine-figure sum for their all-time scorer, whose contract expires in 2024. Manchester United, it seems, are happy to oblige.

Erik ten Hag's need for reinforcements has become abundantly clear in the aftermath of United's demolition at the hands of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sun (opens in new tab) claims that the 20-time title winners have reached out to Kane via an intermediary and are beginning to lay the groundwork for a deal – which the 29-year-old is open to.

With Spurs out of the FA Cup and 1-0 down to AC Milan in the Champions League last-16 after the first leg, Kane will likely endure another trophyless season in north London. That could be compounded by missing out on top-four football – and since he turns 30 this summer, the Lilywhites' all-time scorer would probably be more inclined to call it a day at the club 268 times for.

Whether or not Kane would swap London for Manchester is another thing. The forward had the opportunity to link up with Pep Guardiola in 2021, only for Spurs to demand far more than Manchester City were ever likely to pay. Now that he's missed that boat and broken Tottenham's scoring record, Kane might not want to move to a rival and anger fans.

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the England captain (opens in new tab) – who currently sits on 53 goals for the Three Lions, joint-equal with Wayne Rooney. Equally, he is also open to penning a new deal (opens in new tab) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane is also a target for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have a history of driving a hard bargain but United have shown under Ten Hag that they are prepared to pay top dollar for targets. Much of the move could depend on takeovers and investment of both clubs, which are rumbling on in the background.

Kane is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.