Tottenham report: Spurs face London derby for Brighton star Leandro Trossard

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard is a transfer target for Tottenham, say reports, although Chelsea could also come in for the Seagulls star.

The Belgium international has been in terrific form this season, scoring seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

That earned Trossard a seat on the plan to World Cup 2022 with his country, but he couldn’t prevent the Red Devils from crashing out at the group stage.

Trossard's contract runs out this summer, but Brighton have the option to extend by a year (Image credit: Leandro Trossard of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 1, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.)

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Tottenham are considering a bid for the 28-year-old in January.

Trossard is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), but his contract is up at the end of the season – although Brighton reportedly have an option to extend it by another year to June 2024.

Chelsea have also been named as a suitor, as Blues boss Graham Potter knows the attacking midfielder very well from their time together on the south coast.

Trossard was on the bench for Brighton’s 4-1 win over Everton at the start of January and missed out for their weekend FA Cup win over Middlesbrough as he overcomes a knock.

He joined Brighton from Genk in July 2019 and has scored 25 goals in 121 games for the club, helping them reach their highest-ever finish of ninth last season.

