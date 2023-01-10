Tottenham report: Spurs target Leandro Trossard but January deal looks difficult

Leandro Trossard celebrates one of his goals for Brighton against Liverpool

Tottenham have had a verbal offer for Leandro Trossard turned down by Brighton, according to reports.

Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his attacking ranks in the January transfer window after a mixed run of form.

Spurs (opens in new tab) are currently fifth in the Premier League table, two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United (opens in new tab) despite having played one more game.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to add to his squad in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane has scored more goals than any other player in the Premier League apart from Erling Haaland.

But Son Heung-min is enduring a tough season, while Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have been in and out of the team with injury.

Conte is therefore keen to strengthen his frontline in the mid-season market, but a deal for Trossard will be difficult to do.

That is according to a report by Football Insider (opens in new tab), which states that Brighton (opens in new tab) have informed Spurs that they have no intention of letting the Belgium international depart this month.

Trossard has been in fine form throughout the 2022/23 campaign, scoring seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

The 28-year-old, who is valued at £26.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), was due to be out of contract in the summer, but Brighton recently triggered a clause which extended his deal by another 12 months.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi does not want to sell Trossard (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Seagulls could cash in on Trossard at the end of the campaign rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2024.

But with Roberto De Zerbi's side targeting European qualification, they do not want to lose key members of their squad in the January window.

Tottenham return to Premier League action against arch-rivals Arsenal (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

