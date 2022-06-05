Tottenham report: Spurs told they will need to pay £50m to land exciting French forward

Tottenham have been told they will need to stump up £50m to sign Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, according to reports.

After a cash injection of £150m by the club's owner, ENIC Group, Spurs are set for a busy transfer window.

They have already completed the signing of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer and more attacking reinforcements could follow in the coming weeks and months.

Football.london writes that Saint-Maximin is on Spurs' radar as Antonio Conte seeks to strengthen a squad that finished fourth in the Premier League last term.

However, the Newcastle winger will not come cheap and Tottenham may therefore reconsider their interest in him too.

The Sun reported earlier this year that the Magpies would consider selling Saint-Maximin but only if their £50m asking price is met.

Newcastle might have the richest owners in world football but they still need to balance the books to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

That is why they are not flat-out against selling Saint-Maximin, who moved to St James' Park from Nice in 2019.

However, it is far from guaranteed that the Frenchman would leave Newcastle even if he had the chance to do so.

"To be honest, right now I don't see myself leaving Newcastle," he told Goal in an interview last month.

"After that, there are a lot of things that can change. Several big clubs approached me for a future transfer.

"These are clubs that did not come for me when I was in Nice. Newcastle came at a very important time in my career. They gave me a lot of confidence. I am a very grateful person.

"That's why, moreover, even at times when it could be very complicated for the club, like last season, I decided not to leave so that I had the chance. I feel good here."

Saint-Maximin made 35 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.