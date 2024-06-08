Tottenham report: Transfer talks with Fenerbahce begin, as Jose Mourinho wants one favourite to re-join him

By
published

Tottenham could be about to begin talks with Fenerbahce over the sale of one of their players, with Jose Mourinho keen on a reunion

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho meets the media at his presentation as Fenerbahce coach in June 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for talks with Fenerbahce and former manager Jose Mourinho over the sale of one of their players this summer.

Spurs finished fifth in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge at the north London club, with their early form fizzling out somewhat in the second half of the campaign.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.