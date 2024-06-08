Tottenham report: Transfer talks with Fenerbahce begin, as Jose Mourinho wants one favourite to re-join him
Tottenham could be about to begin talks with Fenerbahce over the sale of one of their players, with Jose Mourinho keen on a reunion
Tottenham Hotspur could be set for talks with Fenerbahce and former manager Jose Mourinho over the sale of one of their players this summer.
Spurs finished fifth in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge at the north London club, with their early form fizzling out somewhat in the second half of the campaign.
Ahead of the Australian's second season in N17, significant changes are expected as the former Celtic boss looks to mould the squad into his style.
One player who does not seem to quite fit into Postecoglou's system and who has been persistently linked with a transfer in recent times is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
The midfielder was signed for Spurs by Mourinho in the summer of 2020 and according to Turkish outlet Sabah, the Portuguese is eyeing a reunion with the Dane at Fenerbahce.
Mourinho told Turkish media at his presentation last week that he is not interested in signing any players from former club Roma, but he could look to Tottenham for his first signing at Fenerbahce.
Hojbjerg made just eight starts in the Premier League in 2023/24 and is expected to allowed to leave Spurs this summer. The Dane is under contract until 2025.
In FourFourTwo's view, Hojbjerg still has plenty to offer, but he doesn't quite fit Ange Postecoglou's style and the time appears right for both parties to move on. With the Dane out of contract in 2025, a summer sale seems likely and a link-up with Mourinho in Turkey could be of interest – providing he is happy to move to a slightly less-competitive competition.
