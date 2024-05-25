Tottenham set to move for in-demand Brazilian striker in £60 million deal: report

Tottenham have been tipped to land an in-demand Brazilian striker this summer for a fee of around £60 million.

Spurs lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer and did not replace the England captain, while Richarlison struggled to hold down a first-team place in his second season in N17.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen in a number of areas, but a new striker is one of the Australian's priorities this summer as he looks to build on a promising debut campaign at the north London club.

Richarlison reacts during Tottenham's Premier League game against Fulham in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have pinpointed Porto striker Evanilson as a potential summer signing, with the Brazilian thought to be one of the players under consideration in initial discussions between Postecoglou, technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Evanilson scored 24 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Porto in 2023/24 and the Brazilian is attracting attention from top teams across Europe.

Spurs are set to face competition from Newcastle for the 23-year-old, who could come in as a replacement for Richarlison, with the latter's future still unclear amid talk of a possible move to the Saudi Pro League.

The report says Spurs are also interested in Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, with RB Leipzig's Lois Openda and VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy also on the shortlist of names to reinforce their attack this summer.

Evanilson, who joined Porto in 2020 and has represented Brazil at Under-23 level, is under contract at the Portuguese club until 2027.

In FourFourTwo's view, Evanilson would be an interesting addition at Spurs. Manager Ange Postecoglou clearly wants players who can adapt to his ideas and, with Harry Kane not suitably replaced, it is no wonder the Lilywhites are still in the market for a top centre-forward who can guarantee around 20 goals per season and allow Son Heung-min to return to a wide role.

