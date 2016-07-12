Tottenham seal Janssen signing

Tottenham have announced the signing of Vincent Janssen from AZ for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, last season's top scorer in the Eredivisie with 27 goals, has signed a four-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Janssen, who only sealed a transfer to the Netherlands' top flight last year, is reported to have cost Spurs between £17million and £18.5m.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Vincent Janssen from AZ Alkmaar, subject to international clearance," the club confirmed on Tuesday.

"The striker has signed a contract with the club until 2020."

Speaking to AZ's official website, Janssen said: "I'm incredibly happy that I can make this step to Tottenham Hotspur.

"I'm glad the clubs finally agreed. I've shaken everyone's hand and I leave via the front door. I think it's a great deal for all three parties.

"I'm leaving for a great football nation and will play in the Champions League. I had the best footballing year of my life with AZ. The people I've worked with were fantastic. I can only look back on my time in Alkmaar with a positive feeling."

Janssen was named the Eredivisie's best young player in 2015-16 for his performances, after helping fire AZ to a Europa League spot.

He has three goals in five senior appearances for Netherlands, including in the 2-1 friendly win over England at Wembley in March.