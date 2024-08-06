Tottenham midfielder set for exit despite signing new deal last year: report

By
published

Tottenham are set to see a young prospect depart after the club added new faces in the transfer window

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s summer transfer window so far has seen the club focus on youth. 

The club have signed three 18-year-olds this summer, paying £35million to Leeds United for Archie Gray, while Lucas Bergvall’s £8.5million move from Swedish side Djurgarden has been completed and the club have moved to sign Yang Min-Hyuk from South Korean side Gangwon FC.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.