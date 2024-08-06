Tottenham midfielder set for exit despite signing new deal last year: report
Tottenham are set to see a young prospect depart after the club added new faces in the transfer window
Tottenham’s summer transfer window so far has seen the club focus on youth.
The club have signed three 18-year-olds this summer, paying £35million to Leeds United for Archie Gray, while Lucas Bergvall’s £8.5million move from Swedish side Djurgarden has been completed and the club have moved to sign Yang Min-Hyuk from South Korean side Gangwon FC.
It is clear that the club are looking to the future with their transfer business this summer after Ange Postecoglou led the club to fifth place in his first season in charge at Spurs last season.
VIDEO Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs
But while three talented teenagers have been snapped up so far this summer, it may mean that opportunities for some of the club’s existing young hopefuls could be limited.
That would appear to be the case for academy graduate Nile John, who is set to leave the club this summer, according to TeamTalk, as Spurs look to cash in on a homegrown player who is now into the final year of his contract, which was only extended last summer.
John made two senior appearances for Spurs in 2021, once as a substitute in the Europa League and one starting in the Europa Conference League. He joined Charlton on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 season, failing to make an appearance, but has been a regular for Tottenham’s U21s side.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The arrival of Gray and Bergvall puts him even further down the midfielder pecking order, with other homegrown talents Alfie Devine, Tyrese Hall and George Abbott also vying for places.
There is no news of where John may be headed, but should Spurs bank a fee for the 21-year-old it would go down as pure profit in the club’s accounts, boosting their PSR standing.
More Tottenham stories
Tottenham want England international to solve problem position: report
Premier League kits 2024/25: Everything we know about this season's shirts
Tottenham out of race for European Championship winner as next transfer plan confirmed: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.