Tottenham star on brink of sealing transfer to European giants: report

As Tottenham close in on a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in what would be their biggest deal of the summer, they could also be about to complete their biggest outgoing deal of the window so far.

Spurs are believed to be in advanced talks over the signing of England striker Solanke, with the BBC reporting a deal is close to being negotiated that is lower than his £65million release clause.

Should Spurs get a deal over the line, he will be the fourth new arrival this summer, following on from the signings of 18-year-old trio Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-hyeok as the club’s spending approaches the £100million mark.

So far, only Joe Rodon’s £10million sale to Leeds has brought in any money, with the likes of Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele and Ivan Perisic all leaving on free transfers, but further funds could soon be on the way to help keep the club's PSR situation on track.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs have agreed a deal to sell defender Emerson Royal to AC Milan, with the Serie A side having ‘signed the documents’ which will see the 25-year-old move to the San Siro.

Emerson Royal in action for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next step will be a medical which is currently being booked, which will then lead to the Brazilian ending a three-year spell in north London that has seen him play 101 matches for the club.

Emerson struggled to hold onto his place in the Spurs starting XI at the back end of last season, but with Milan defender Alessandro Florenzi suffering an ACL injury in pre-season, the 10-time Brazil international has the opportunity to immediately win a place in the Milan side.

A fee of €15million, plus bonuses has previously been mentioned for the defender, which is in line with the player's Transfermarkt valuation of €18million, which, in FourFourTwo's opinion makes this a decent move for all parties.

