Tottenham too slow to seal deal for Leandro Trossard, says new Arsenal man's agent
The Belgium winger joined the Gunners from Brighton on Friday, and it has since emerged that Spurs also held talks over a move
Tottenham (opens in new tab) were interested in signing Leandro Trossard before he joined Arsenal (opens in new tab) but just weren't quick enough, according to the winger's agent.
Trossard completed a £20m move from Brighton (opens in new tab) on Friday – and it seems that the Gunners might have beaten their North London rivals to his signature.
The Belgian's agent, Josy Comhair, confirmed that Spurs spent two weeks in talks over a potential deal – but an apparent lack of decisiveness may have cost them. He explained (opens in new tab):
"Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks – but it was, ‘We want him, but wait this, wait that’.
"[On] Wednesday, we got in touch with Arsenal; 24 hours later, they had an agreement."
Arsenal's capture of Trossard comes after they themselves missed out to a London rival in the transfer market, as Chelsea (opens in new tab) won the race to sign Ukrainian hotshot Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.
The 28-year-old – who spent four-and-a-half years with Brighton and has earned 24 caps for Belgium, featuring at the 2022 World Cup – could make his Gunners debut when they host Manchester United (opens in new tab) on Sunday.
Spurs, meanwhile, have yet to add to their squad during the current transfer window (opens in new tab), which closes at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.