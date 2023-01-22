Tottenham too slow to seal deal for Leandro Trossard, says new Arsenal man's agent

Tottenham (opens in new tab) were interested in signing Leandro Trossard before he joined Arsenal (opens in new tab) but just weren't quick enough, according to the winger's agent.

Trossard completed a £20m move from Brighton (opens in new tab) on Friday – and it seems that the Gunners might have beaten their North London rivals to his signature.

The Belgian's agent, Josy Comhair, confirmed that Spurs spent two weeks in talks over a potential deal – but an apparent lack of decisiveness may have cost them. He explained (opens in new tab):

"Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks – but it was, ‘We want him, but wait this, wait that’.

"[On] Wednesday, we got in touch with Arsenal; 24 hours later, they had an agreement."

Arsenal's capture of Trossard comes after they themselves missed out to a London rival in the transfer market, as Chelsea (opens in new tab) won the race to sign Ukrainian hotshot Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 28-year-old – who spent four-and-a-half years with Brighton and has earned 24 caps for Belgium, featuring at the 2022 World Cup – could make his Gunners debut when they host Manchester United (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

Spurs, meanwhile, have yet to add to their squad during the current transfer window (opens in new tab), which closes at 11pm on Tuesday, January 31.