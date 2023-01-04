January transfer window: Every done deal so far in the Premier League
Here's every done deal in the Premier League this January transfer window – how busy has your club been?
This January transfer window looks to be a busy one, with teams looking to strengthen their ranks during what is shaping up to be the most congested season ever.
January is supposed to represent the halfway point of the season but because of the World Cup, most clubs finished 2022 just 16 games into the campaign. Domestic cups and Europe make this one particularly tightly-packed with very few free weeks in the calendar – and plenty of clubs have recalled stars midway through the term in preparation for the second half of their season.
Let's run through every deal that's been completed so far.
Every done deal of the January transfer window so far in the Premier League
Arsenal
Arsenal are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
Aston Villa
In
Aaron Ramsey (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Norwich City)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
Brentford
In
Byron Wilson (opens in new tab) (Coventry)
Conor McManus (opens in new tab) (Bray Wanderers)
Fin Stevens (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Swansea City)
Mads Bech (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Nice)
Beaux Booth (opens in new tab) (Dorking)
Out
Myles Peart-Harris (opens in new tab) (Loan extended at Forest Green Rovers)
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Facundo Buonanotte (opens in new tab) (Rosario Central)
Chelsea
In
David Fofana (opens in new tab) (Molde)
Crystal Palace
Out
Killian Phillips (opens in new tab) (Shrewsbury, loan)
Everton
In
Ellis Simms (opens in new tab) (Loan recall)
Out
Salomon Rondon (opens in new tab) (Released)
Fulham
Fulham are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
Leeds United
In
Max Wober (opens in new tab) (Red Bull Salzburg)
Leicester City
Leicester City are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
Liverpool
In
Cody Gakpo (opens in new tab) (PSV)
Manchester City
Manchester City are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
Manchester United
Out
Martin Dubravka (opens in new tab) (Loan recall to Newcastle United)
Newcastle United
In
Amadou Diallo (opens in new tab) (Free)
Garang Kuol (opens in new tab) (Central Coast Mariners)
Martin Dubravka (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Manchester United)
Nottingham Forest
In
Gustavo Scarpa (opens in new tab) (Palmeiras)
Out
Loic Bade (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Rennes)
Southampton
Southampton are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.
West Ham United
In
Luizao (opens in new tab) (Sao Paulo)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Matheus Cunha (opens in new tab) (Atletico Madrid, loan)
Joe Young (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Dartford)
Louie Moulden (Loan recall from Solihull Moors)
Theo Corbeanu (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Blackpool)
Christian Marques (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Forest Green Rovers)
Lewis Richards (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Harrogate Town)
Out
Leo Bonatini (opens in new tab) (Released)
