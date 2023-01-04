January transfer window: Every done deal so far in the Premier League

This January transfer window looks to be a busy one, with teams looking to strengthen their ranks during what is shaping up to be the most congested season ever.

January is supposed to represent the halfway point of the season but because of the World Cup, most clubs finished 2022 just 16 games into the campaign. Domestic cups and Europe make this one particularly tightly-packed with very few free weeks in the calendar – and plenty of clubs have recalled stars midway through the term in preparation for the second half of their season.

Let's run through every deal that's been completed so far.

Every done deal of the January transfer window so far in the Premier League

Arsenal

Arsenal are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Aston Villa

In

Aaron Ramsey (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Norwich City)

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Brentford

In

Byron Wilson (opens in new tab) (Coventry)

Conor McManus (opens in new tab) (Bray Wanderers)

Fin Stevens (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Swansea City)

Mads Bech (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Nice)

Beaux Booth (opens in new tab) (Dorking)

Out

Myles Peart-Harris (opens in new tab) (Loan extended at Forest Green Rovers)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Facundo Buonanotte (opens in new tab) (Rosario Central)

Chelsea

In

David Fofana (opens in new tab) (Molde)

Crystal Palace

Out

Killian Phillips (opens in new tab) (Shrewsbury, loan)

Everton

In

Ellis Simms (opens in new tab) (Loan recall)

Out

Salomon Rondon (opens in new tab) (Released)

Fulham

Fulham are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Leeds United

In

Max Wober (opens in new tab) (Red Bull Salzburg)

Leicester City

Leicester City are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Liverpool

In

Cody Gakpo (opens in new tab) (PSV)

Manchester City

Manchester City are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Manchester United

Out

Martin Dubravka (opens in new tab) (Loan recall to Newcastle United)

Newcastle United

In

Amadou Diallo (opens in new tab) (Free)

Garang Kuol (opens in new tab) (Central Coast Mariners)

Martin Dubravka (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Manchester United)

Nottingham Forest

In

Gustavo Scarpa (opens in new tab) (Palmeiras)

Out

Loic Bade (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Rennes)

Southampton

Southampton are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are yet to conduct any business during the 2022 winter transfer window.

West Ham United

In

Luizao (opens in new tab) (Sao Paulo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Matheus Cunha (opens in new tab) (Atletico Madrid, loan)

Joe Young (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Dartford)

Louie Moulden (Loan recall from Solihull Moors)

Theo Corbeanu (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Blackpool)

Christian Marques (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Forest Green Rovers)

Lewis Richards (opens in new tab) (Loan recall from Harrogate Town)

Out

Leo Bonatini (opens in new tab) (Released)