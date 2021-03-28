Tottenham transfer news: Gareth Bale not in Real Madrid's future plans

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to move on from Gareth Bale this summer, with the Welshman not thought to be in their plans for next season.

Bale returned to Tottenham on loan in September and, after initially being used sparingly by Jose Mourinho, he’s nailed down a regular spot in the side.

According to Marca, Bale’s time at the Bernabeu is all but over and Real will look to sell him.

The winger has a year left on his deal with the Spanish champions, who would prefer to free up space by shedding his €30 million (£25 million) salary from their wage bill.

Bale’s £85 million move to Real in September 2013 broke the world transfer record at the time.

The 31-year-old has made 247 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 105 goals and winning two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League a remarkable four times – once under Carlo Ancelotti and three years in a row under Zinedine Zidane.

He’s featured 25 times for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21, adding to his 203 appearances from his first spell in North London. Ten goals have taken him to 65 in total for the club he first joined from Southampton back in 2007.

