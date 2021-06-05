Tottenham transfer news: Gareth Bale talks up chances of Real Madrid return

Gareth Bale has talked up his chances of playing for Real Madrid next season, following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

Zinedine Zidane stepped down at the Santiago Bernabeu last month following a difficult campaign in which Madrid did not win any silverware.

Ancelotti was chosen as his replacement, as the Italian accepted the chance to return to the club for a second spell at the helm.

The former Everton boss worked with Bale during his first stint in the Spanish capital between 2013 and 2015.

The Wales international played some of the best football of his Madrid career under Ancelotti, and won the Champions League in 2014.

He later fell out of favour under Zidane, but now senses a chance to return to the Bernabeu following a season-long loan at Tottenham.

Spurs had hoped to bring Bale back to north London for another year, taking him up to the end of his Madrid contract.

But the Welshman now appears to favour another chance at Madrid under Ancelotti, for whom he had high praise.

“I know Carlo Ancelotti, he’s a great manager. I get on with him really well,” Bale told Sky Sports .

“We had some great times in the past, but I haven’t spoken to anybody, I’m not thinking about my future. As soon as the Euros finishes I’m sure I’ll have a conversation and go from there.”

Ancelotti has also hinted that there will be a prominent role for Bale at Madrid next term.

“Gareth hasn't played much in the Premier League, but he did score goals," he told reporters at his unveiling.

"He was effective in the final games of the season when he played consistently. He is coming back, I know him well.

“If he is motivated to play, he can have a great season. I have no doubt. I have a lot of love still for Gareth, Isco, Marcelo, they will have the motivation to show they can still play for Real Madrid."

