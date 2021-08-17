Tottenham transfer news: Lautaro Martinez wants Inter Milan stay - agent

Tottenham target Lautaro Martinez does not want to join Nuno Espirito Santo's side this summer, his agent has confirmed.

The Argentina international was linked with a switch to the north London outfit earlier this month.

Sources suggested Martinez was being pursued to play alongside Harry Kane, although some wondered whether he was in fact considered a potential replacement.

All that looks to be redundant now, though, and Tottenham may soon end their interest in the 23-year-old.

Martinez's agent has asserted that his client wants to remain at the San Siro.

Inter have already sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97m, but the club's financial woes remain.

There had been talk that Inter would have to sell Martinez too, although the manager Simone Inzaghi wants to keep hold of him.

And Alejandro Camano, who represents the forward, has told FC Inter News that Martinez wants to stay where he is.

“We will do everything possible to stay at Inter. Martinez feels very good in Milan, he has an excellent relationship with his team-mates and with the new coach," he said.

"He has listened to many rumours, but at no point did he take them seriously. He believes - and we believe - that there is still life at Inter.

“Lautaro is not talking about money, but about playing football," he added, addressing suggestions that Martinez was seeking an improved salary.

"Money is up to your agent. Martinez can say how happy he is in Milan and with the team."

Tottenham may not be too disappointed by the news that the Argentine wants to stay at Inter.

This never looked like a particularly likely transfer, and Spurs' priority now is keeping hold of Kane.

Manchester City are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the England captain, but Daniel Levy appears to have the upper hand in negotiations.

If the transfer window closes and neither Martinez nor Kane has changed clubs, fans of both Inter and Tottenham will be delighted.

