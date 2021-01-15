Tottenham transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino tells PSG to sign Dele Alli on loan

Mauricio Pochettino is determined to be reunited with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli this month after reportedly telling the PSG hierarchy to make his arrival a priority.

The pair enjoyed a fruitful spell together in north London, reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

The Guardian reports that Pochettino, who was recently appointed by PSG in his first job since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019, has told the French club that Alli is his top target in the January transfer market.

Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho, starting just one Premier League game all season, and would be happy to have a change of scene for six months to get more game time ahead of the European Championships.

Another of Pochettino’s former Spurs players, Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen, has also been linked with the French club, but the manager is more interested in Alli.

However, a potential sticking point is that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let the midfielder go ahead of a frantic run of fixtures in the second half of the season.

Spurs are still involved in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League.

