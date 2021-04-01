Tottenham transfer news: Son Heung-min emerges as summer target for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min this summer, according to reports.

Alongside Harry Kane, Son has been a rare bright spot in a largely disappointing season for Spurs.

The South Korea international has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League in 2020/21.

He also notched three goals and set up one more in seven appearances in the Europa League.

Tottenham will contest the League Cup final later this month, but they have already been eliminated from the FA Cup and European competition.

They are also three points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, despite topping the table in December.

A failure to qualify for the Champions League or win a trophy could lead to some of Spurs’ stars considering their future.

Gareth Bale has already suggested he is ready to return to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

Harry Kane has also been linked with a move away from north London, with the England international enjoying another superb individual season.

And members of the Tottenham hierarchy will be alarmed to learn that Son is also receiving admiring glances from elsewhere.

According to Football Insider , Bayern are keeping close tabs on the forward’s situation.

Son is under contract at Spurs until 2023 but talks over a new long-term deal have stalled in recent months.

The Bundesliga champions have been made aware that the South Korean could be available for transfer.

Bayern are prepared to be patient in their pursuit of the 28-year-old, with the club willing to wait until 2022 if needs be.

Son has Bundesliga experience with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, and would no doubt find the chance to play for Bayern appealing.

However, the German giants could face competition for his signature, particularly if they wait until next summer.

