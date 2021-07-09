Tottenham transfer news: Spurs to complete Takehiro Tomiyasu deal during Olympics

Tottenham hope to complete the signing of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu while the defender is away with Japan at the Olympic Games, say reports.

The 22-year-old will compete at his country’s home Games this summer, kicking off in two weeks’ time with a clash against South Africa.

According to the Telegraph, Tomiyasu hopes to sign a deal with Spurs while he is on international duty.

He is said to prefer a move to the Premier League to staying in Serie A, with Atalanta also showing interest.

However, Bologna want £21.5m for the youngster and Spurs have gone no higher than £16.5m so far.

Tomiyasu would be an exciting signing for new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo after impressing over the last two seasons in Serie A.

Trying to get a deal done during a major tournament on the other side of the world doesn’t sound ideal logistically, but hey, what do we know?

Japan’s Olympic campaign kicks off on 22 July against the South Africans, before they face Mexico and France in Group A.

Should they go all the way to the final, Tomiyasu and his team-mates would be tied up until 7 August at the competition – a week before the new Premier League season starts.

Tomiyasu has impressed in Italy under Sinisa Mihajlovic since arriving from Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2019, operating at right-back for most of his first season before being moved into the centre of a back four last term.

He has been one of Mihajlovic’s most trusted servants in that time, making 63 appearances for Bologna in two years and scoring three goals.

The 6ft 2in defender’s versatility and intelligence have stood out, but the Rossoblu are unlikely to let him go on a cut-price deal with another three years left on his deal.

Tomiyasu already has 23 caps to his name with Japan and Spurs fans are certain to be watching on with interest when he takes to the pitch at the Olympics.

