Tottenham transfer news: Wolves to offer Adama Traore new deal to ward off Spurs interest

Wolves are ready to offer Adama Traore a bumper new contract in a bid to ward off interest from rival Premier League clubs, according to reports.

Tottenham attempted to prise the winger away from Molineux towards the end of the window.

Nuno Espirito Santo was keen to be reunited with his former charge in north London, but Wolves stood firm.

Tottenham had a £30m bid for the Spain international turned down, having already failed with a loan-and-option-to-buy proposal.

Wolves believed Spurs and the likes of Liverpool, who have also been linked with Traore, could renew their interest in January.

And according to The Sun, they are preparing to offer the forward a new and improved deal in the meantime.

The report states that Wolves are willing to hand Traore, whose current contract expires in 2023, a deal worth £120,000 per week - more than twice his present earnings.

The West Midlands outfit are hoping a boost in wages and a new four-year contract will persuade him to commit his future to the club.

Wolves' offer would make Traore their highest-paid player, ahead of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

They plan to open discussions with the 25-year-old and his agent as soon as he returns from international duty with Spain.

However, it remains to be seen whether Traore is willing to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

The winger has no need to rush into a decision, and waiting until next summer would hand him further leverage.

At that point Wolves would have to seriously consider any offers for Traore, who would have a year remaining on his contract.

Alternatively, he might be happy to sign a new deal sooner rather than later if he is settled at Molineux.

Tottenham and Liverpool will be watching on with interest as they weigh up their next move.

Spurs in particular will be hoping for some indication from the Traore camp that he is interested in a move to north London.

