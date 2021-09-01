Tottenham transfer news: Spurs had £30m bid for Adama Traore rejected

Tottenham had a £30m bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore rejected on deadline day, according to reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo was keen to be reunited with a player he managed at Molineux.

Spurs previously had a loan offer with an option to buy turned down by Wolves.

Traore, who was said to be desperate to seal a switch to north London, was then the subject of an improved offer on deadline day.

However, Wolves also dismissed a bid of £30m for a player they see as integral to their plans for the season.

That information comes via The Athletic, with Tottenham deciding to withdraw from negotiations at that point.

Some may wonder why Spurs left it so late in the day to try and prise Traore away from Wolverhampton.

It was always going to be difficult to strike a deal in the final hours of the transfer window, especially as the Spain international has been a key figure for Wolves so far this season.

Bruno Lage has encouraged Traore to get on the ball in more central areas, and he has looked bright in his performances to date.

Nuno felt the 25-year-old would add something to his squad, but Wolves held firm.

Despite missing out on the forward, Tottenham can be satisfied with their business this summer.

The north Londoners have brought in Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero, Pape Matar Sarr, Pierluigi Gollini and Emerson Royal.

They also succeeded in keeping hold of Harry Kane despite sustained interest from Manchester City.

Tottenham fans are certainly more confident of a successful season now than they were a month ago.

That is in part down to the excellent start Nuno's side have made, with three wins from three in August.

Spurs have perhaps been a little fortunate in some of their matches to date, but there is renewed optimism in the white-and-navy half of north London.

Tottenham take on Crystal Palace in their first game back after the international break.

