Tottenham turn attention to Premier League legend for next boss after being snubbed by Arne Slot: report

Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager continues after Arne Slot confirmed he will be staying at Feyenoord, but another Dutchman could be appointed instead after becoming available.

Tottenham have been heavily linked to Feyenoord manager Arne Slot in recent weeks, following the Dutchman's impressive Eredivisie title win this season. The 44-year-old has ruled himself out of contention of the vacant role at Spurs, though, instead preferring to stay in the Netherlands and potentially extend his contract at Feyenoord.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," Slot said.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

Daniel Levy could now turn his attention to another Dutchman, though, with Ruud Van Nistelrooy becoming available after resigning from PSV because of "a lack of support within the club".

Van Nistelrooy took over at PSV in March 2022, and in that time won the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup. Consequently, he has emerged as the potential new manager at Tottenham, 60 days after Antonio Conte was sacked.

Oddschecker currently prices Van Nistelrooy at 14/1 to become the next Tottenham manager, though Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot are still rated as more likely options for the club, despite both signalling their intention of not taking the job.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, Spurs did approach Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi over potentially taking charge, while they were also linked with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. The latter signed a new deal with the Championship winners, though, while De Zerbi seems content staying on the south coast.