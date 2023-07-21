Tottenham want Harry Kane situation resolved FAST as Bayern Munich lurk

Tottenham want Harry Kane to come to a decision on his future sooner rather than later, amid continued interest from Bayern Munich.

Spurs’ talismanic striker remains on the radar of the Bundesliga giants, who have already had two bids turned down.

Kane has travelled with Tottenham’s squad for their pre-season tour of Australia, and started their 3-2 defeat to West Ham in Perth on Tuesday – but head coach Ange Postecoglou knows the lingering uncertainty is doing no one any favours.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Spurs (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters, Postecoglou explained the situation from his point of view, stressing that he is not comfortable with how thing stand. He said: “It’s fair to say I’m not relaxed about it. I know that every time I am talking to [the press], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get…

“I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry [and] I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way.”

However, Postecoglou is wary of setting a deadline regarding any resolution. He continued: “But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him.

“It’s not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he’s got to make a decision; he’s got another year. So, from that part, I am not relaxed – but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football club, saying: ‘Well, we need to do this’. But I don’t think, deep down, any of us want it to go on for too long.”

Will England's record goalscorer still be playing his club football in England next season? (Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United have also been linked with another swoop for long-term target Kane – who is currently valued at €90m (£77.8m) by Transfermarkt – but Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has historically resisted approaches from fellow Premier League clubs.

Last season saw Kane surpass the late Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer; the England captain needs 58 more goals to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.

Read more

Kane: Spurs could receive Dutch wonderkid as part of sensational swap deal

'These guys are serious’: Ex-Pochettino player recalls first meeting

Quiz! Can you name the top 30 Premier League scorers for London clubs?