Tottenham Hotspur could receive Dutch wonderkid as part of sensational swap deal for Harry Kane: report
Tottenham Hotspur are facing the real possibility of losing their talismanic striker this summer
Tottenham Hotspur are facing a battle to keep Harry Kane this summer, with PSG now joining Bayern Munich in the race for the English striker.
Bayern Munich have already had two bids rejected by Tottenham for Kane in the transfer window, the latest believed to be in the region of £70m. Despite Kane having just one year remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs are intent on keeping him and tying him down to a new deal.
However, PSG are also set to test Tottenham's resolve this summer with an offer of their own, with a cash-plus-player deal currently being prepared.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to offer Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons, who has just been re-signed from PSV for £5m as part of a buy-back clause, plus cash in exchange for Harry Kane.
The 20-year-old excelled during his single season in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 19 goals in 34 games as PSV finished second in the table, behind Feyenoord. Simons, an attacking midfielder by trade, also made his senior national team debut in the World Cup 2022 last 16.
Transfermarkt values Simons at around £35m, meaning if Tottenham were to accept a deal from PSG, the French side would still have to pay a substantial fee.
However, The Telegraph reports that Kane doesn't want to move to PSG this summer, suggesting that while he is open to a move to Bayern Munich, he'll reject any approach from the French champions.
Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness even claimed an agreement over personal terms had been reached with Kane at the weekend, while speaking to German TV channel Sport1.
"Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands - and if he keeps to his word then we'll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle.
"Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.
"Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that's OK."
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.
Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".
Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
