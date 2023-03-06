Quiz! Can you name the top 30 Premier League scorers for London clubs?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 names to guess.

The north has always dominated football – despite the wealth of clubs in and around London.

It took six years for a club from London to win the Premier League after tussles for titles between the likes of Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. United and Liverpool and 39 titles between them, too.

And long before that, it was largely Midlands and northern clubs who set up the Football League. Even now, there are more clubs at the top of the tree from around these areas than the likes of, say, Devon or Kent.

Let's focus on the smoke today, though: Arsenal, Brentford, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham, West Ham and Wimbledon have all played Premier League football over the past three decades – and these are the top scorers strictly from those sides.

