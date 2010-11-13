Turkey squad for Netherlands friendly
By app
ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkey coach Guus Hiddink has named the following 23-man squad for Wednesday's friendly against Netherlands:
Goalkeepers: Volkan Demirel (Fenerbahce), Onur Recep Kivrak (Trabzonspor), Ufuk Ceylan (Galatasaray).
Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Fenerbahce), Sabri Sarioglu (Galatasaray), Servet Cetin (Galatasaray), Serdar Kesimal (Kayserispor), Ibrahim Ozturk (Bursaspor), Ersan Adem Gulum (Besiktas), Ismail Koybasi (Besiktas), Gokhan Suzen (Buyuksehir Bld. Spor).
Midfielders: Hamit Altintop (Bayern Munich), Yekta Kurtulus (Kasimpasa), Selcuk Inan (Trabzonspor), Yigit Incedemir (Manisaspor), Orhan Gulle (Gaziantepspor), Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund), Mehmet Ekici (Nuremberg), Ibrahim Akin (Buyuksehir Bld. Spor), Engin Baytar (Trabzonspor).
Forwards: Batuhan Karadeniz (Eskisehirspor), Burak Yilmaz (Trabzonspor), Umut Bulut (Trabzonspor)
