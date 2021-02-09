Two Egyptians clubs eye Billiat as his Chiefs contract nears end

With Khama Billiat nearing the end of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs, it has been reported that Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Pyramids FC are chasing his signature.

The Zimbabwean has been linked with a move away from Chiefs for some time now.

The forward has had an indifferent three seasons at Naturena struggling with injuries and form.

However, with Chiefs reportedly considering a revamp of their squad when the transfer ban is over, could look to cash in on Billiat while they still can.

According to a KickOff.com report, Pyramids and Al Ahly are capable of paying up to US$1.5 million (approximately R22.37m) for his services, which would allow Chiefs to make a sizeable sum and take a major load off their wage bill.

'Talks are already in progress for the next transfer window and the only clubs that can afford Billiat at the moment are Pyramids and Al Ahly,' an Egyptian agent, who did not wish to be named, told the website.

'Pyramids can pay any transfer figure because they have the money and love spending. They can easily pay US$1.5m and even 2m if they feel they really need the player. In this case, Pyramids should be more interested because they don’t care about the age of players as well but just like big-profile players.

'Billiat can as well earn US$800,000 [R11.9m] per annum here in Egypt as a big-profile player.

'With Zamalek, they are out of the picture for now because they have already signed players in that position and don’t have the budget for a big-money signing.

'With Al Ahly, they will obviously be guided by Pitso Mosimane in how much they should spend to bring in Billiat. Mosimane has worked with the player before and so knows him very well and he has deep knowledge of the South African market in terms of what can be paid for players,' concluded the agent.