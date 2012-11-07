Uchida and Hoeger sidelined for Schalke

Uchida tore a thigh muscle in the 25th minute and was replaced by substitute Hoeger, who sustained a ligament injury midway through the second half and was taken off.

"The pair will be out for the coming weeks," said Schalke in a statement.

Schalke top Champions League Group B with eight points, one ahead of Arsenal with Olympiakos Piraeus on six after beating Montpellier HSC 3-1.

They are also second in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.