UEFA could BAN West Ham players who protected families from AZ Alkmaar thugs – report

The West Ham players who protected their families from attack by AZ Alkmaar fans at the end of Thursday night's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg are reportedly facing UEFA charges over their conduct.

Ugly scenes marred West Ham's 1-0 victory in the Netherlands – which saw them reach their first major European final for 47 years – as members of AZ's ultras group stormed a section of the AFAS Stadion housing the English club's families and friends – prompting four Hammers players to confront the attackers.

And, while the general reaction to the players' response has been one of sympathy, UEFA don't appear to be in the mood for lenience.

West Ham players fighting with the AZ Alkmaar fans who are trying to attack their family and friends. Surely AZ will be facing serious sanctions after this… 😨pic.twitter.com/OUNaJ9cveQMay 18, 2023 See more

According to The Telegraph, European football's governing body seem set to charge captain Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma and Flynn Downes for their reaction – which could lead to a ban from UEFA competition unless the players can convince a disciplinary panel that their actions were necessary due to 'exceptional circumstances'.

However, the report adds that UEFA may well delay any decision until after the Conference League final, which takes place on Wedneaday, June 7.

West Ham face Fiorentina at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, with the winners earning a spot in next season's Europa League.

Pablo Fornals' 91st-minute goal saw West Ham win 3-1 on aggregate (Image credit: Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Dicussing the distressing incident in the Netherlands, Hammers manager David Moyes – whose father was among those in the area targeted – said:

"I can't explain what happened and why it happened. Players were involved because it was the family section. That was probably the reason for the reaction.

"I don't want that in any way to blight the night because West Ham fans weren't looking for trouble. Hopefully, they'll [the authorities] look into it. My family were there and I had friends in that section.

"You're hoping they would try and get themselves away from it. I didn't recognise it because I was too happy [with the result]. Security wanted to take me inside, but I had to make sure my players weren't involved."