UEFA Europa League Review: Jagiellonia net eight to progress to second qualifying round

Jagiellonia Bialystok emphatically secured their place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League by crushing Kruoja 8-0 on Thursday.

Patryk Tuszynski and Przemyslaw Frankowski both scored hat-tricks for the Polish side as they sealed a 9-0 aggregate success.

They are joined in the next stage by domestic rivals Slask Wroclaw, who overcame Celje 3-1 to progress 4-1 on aggregate, and fellow heavy winners Elfsborg, Vaduz and Hajduk Split.

Elfsborg beat Lahti 5-0 to claim a 7-2 triumph on aggregate, Vaduz knocked out La Fiorita 10-1 on aggregate following a 5-1 second-leg win and Hajduk's 6-2 defeat of Sillamae Kalev ensured a 7-3 victory over two legs.

Premier League side West Ham progressed 4-0 on aggregate as Elliot Lee scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win, ensuring a meeting with Birkirkara, who overcame Ulisses.

Scottish side Aberdeen were held to a 0-0 draw by Shkendija but qualified on the away goals rule, which went against St Johnstone as they were eliminated despite a 2-1 win over Alashkert.

Wales' Newtown went through by beating Valletta 2-1 in a game in which both teams were reduced to 10 men, while Airbus UK and Bala Town fell at the first hurdle.

Northern Irish team Linfield are still alive in the competition, winning 5-4 on aggregate in spite of a 4-3 reverse at NSI, however, Glenavon and Glentoran are both out.

Cork City crashed out 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-1 extra-time loss to 10-man KR of Iceland, St Patrick's Athletic also suffered elimination but UCD triumphed on away goals in their tie with Dudelange.

Rosenborg are through despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Vikingur, with their 2-0 first-leg win proving enough for the Norwegians.

Fellow Scandinavian sides Odd, AIK, Randers, NSI, Stromsgodset, and FH are also through, however, Vikingur Reykjavik, and HB are out.

Brondby beat Juvenes/Dogana 2-0 to complete an 11-0 aggregate win, while a 4-1 success against Go Ahead Eagles ensured progression for Ferencvaros, whose Hungarian neighbours Debrecen are through despite a 2-0 loss to Sutjeska.

There was no such luck for MTK, who were knocked out by a Vojvodina team who is joined in flying the flag for Serbia by Cukaricki. Crvena Zvezda are out, though, following a 2-1 (4-1 agg) loss to Kairat.

An injury-time strike from Ivan Vukovic sent Mladost Podgorica through as they secured a 1-1 home draw that levelled the tie up at 3-3 on aggregate and saw the Montenegrin side go through on away goals.

Also into the second round are Dacia, Spartaks, Qabala, Nomme Kalju, Kukesi, Omonia Nicosia, Botosani, Inter Baki, Beroe, Beitar Jerusalem, Apollon, Slovan Bratislava, Shirak, Jelgava, Rabotnicki, Spartak Trnava and Zeljeznicar.