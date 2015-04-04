United can beat City to second, says Mata

United are in pole position to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Tottenham.

Louis van Gaal's men occupy the fourth and final qualifying position for Europe's premier club competition, four points clear of Liverpool, while United are only two points behind City with eight Premier League matches remaining.

Mata, who scored two goals at Anfield prior to the international break, told BBC Football Focus: "We are one point and two points from City and Arsenal and I think we can do it.

"We can even be second if we win the direct games against them."

United welcome relegation-threatened Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Saturday as the Premier League resumes after the international break.