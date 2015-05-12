United hungry for European return - Jones

Manchester United are chomping at the bit to return to the UEFA Champions League next season, says Phil Jones.

United missed out on qualification for this season's Champions League, but are all-but assured of at least a fourth-placed finish this term.

"We've missed it [the Champions League] massively," Jones told the club's official website.

"There's nothing like a European night when the Champions League music comes on. To have been sitting there and watching it this season has been disappointing.

"A team like Manchester United should be in the competition but we've no given right to be there, we need to perform.

"We want to finish the season on a high and as strongly as possible. Hopefully we can finish with two more wins."