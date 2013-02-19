Valencia's Rami likely to miss PSG trip
By app
Valencia centre-back Adil Rami is almost certainly out of their Champions League last 16 second leg at Paris Saint-Germain on March 6 after a scan showed he had damaged a muscle in his left leg, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
"The player has begun treatment and the estimated recovery time is approximately three weeks," Valencia said in a statement on their website.
Valencia will miss Rami's solid presence in defence and he also scored the club's 90th-minute goal in last week's first leg, which finished 2-1 to PSG.
Victor Ruiz is likely to partner Ricardo Costa in central defence in Rami's absence.
