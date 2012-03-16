Van der Vaart keen to collect FA Cup medal

"It’s important to the whole club. Winning medals and trophies is the most important thing for a player and you need a little bit of luck to do it," the Dutch midfielder told the club’s official website.

"Of course you’d love to win league titles and the Champions League, but the FA Cup is also good, every title counts."

Tottenham are one step away from a Wembley semi-final and Van der Vaart says the club must take advantage of the great chance to win their first piece of silverware since the Carling Cup in 2008.

"It would mean the world to win the FA Cup. As a club and as a player you want to win titles, you want to win something and the FA Cup is big.

"I’m not from England, but when I was young I always used to watch the FA Cup final, it’s a big day and it would be a dream to play that game."

By Andy Ha