Van Gaal bemoans De Gea situation

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal lamented the situation surrounding Real Madrid target David de Gea, who appeared out of sorts against Paris Saint-Germain in Chicago on Wednesday.

Rumours linking De Gea with a return home to Madrid will not go away, despite Real's acquisition of Spain keeper Kiko Casilla and United's determination for Sergio Ramos to be included in any deal.

Despite the ongoing speculation, De Gea starting his second consecutive International Champions Cup match for United, though his mind appeared elsewhere, almost gifting Zlatan Ibrahomovic an early opener as he was hauled off at half-time in the 2-0 loss to PSG.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Van Gaal admitted the transfer saga is causing problems.

"We have a situation that is not favourable for us or the club. Maybe he wants to go," the Dutchman said.

De Gea is out of contract at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season and United are unwilling to part with the 22-year-old unless their demands are met.

In the meantime, United have signed Argentina international and free agent Sergio Romero in readiness for De Gea's departure, with back-up keeper Victor Valdes up for sale.