Van Gaal frustrated by chants of 'attack, attack'

Manchester United fans' continued demands that their team attack has perplexed Louis van Gaal, who insists his side are regularly dominant in their matches.

The Dutchman's team have come in for criticism from sections of their support for a perceived lack of adventure in their play.

After United were held to a goalless draw – their third in six Premier League matches – by West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday, Van Gaal revealed his frustration at the chants from the stands.

"The fans are disappointed, I know that, but so am I and so are the players. They want to score every minute and you cannot," he said.

"I don't understand that they shout 'attack, attack' because we are the dominating team and not West Ham.

"When you have a lot of ball possession, you have a lot of ball possession to create chances, not to play the ball around and not score.

"When they don't like the style of play for Manchester United, everybody knows in advance that all the teams of Louis van Gaal play like that.

"In Barcelona, or Bayern Munich or AZ we have played like that. But when I meet fans on the streets they are very happy with Manchester United and with me.

"But you have to score, and when you don't you lack points and we are now three points behind Leicester because we don't score.

"The team that had to score was Manchester United and not West Ham, but they also could have scored, we could have lost also, and this is the wonderful game of football."