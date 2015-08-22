Van Gaal refuses to comment on Neymar reports
Louis van Gaal has refused to comment on reports that Manchester United have held secret talks about signing Barcelona star Neymar.
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has remained tight-lipped on rumours that the Premier League club have made an audacious approach to sign Neymar from Barcelona.
A report published in The Sun on Friday claimed that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had lodged a bid for Brazil star Neymar while he was in Spain attempting to thrash out a deal for Pedro, who has since moved to Chelsea.
United are thought to be keen to land a stellar name before the end of the transfer window, with Gareth Bale and Thomas Muller also having been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.
But when quizzed following United's 0-0 Premier League draw with Newcastle United on Saturday, Van Gaal refused to comment on the Neymar links.
"I don't enter into this discussion - you can ask about all the players in the world and you are doing that every press conference and every press conference I have to say that I need to protect the interests of Manchester United," said the Dutchman.
"You can say anything, you can mention every player, but I cannot answer these questions. I know your problem because the media wants to know that but I cannot say that."
