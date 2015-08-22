Van Gaal refuses to comment on Neymar reports

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has remained tight-lipped on rumours that the Premier League club have made an audacious approach to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

A report published in The Sun on Friday claimed that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had lodged a bid for Brazil star Neymar while he was in Spain attempting to thrash out a deal for Pedro, who has since moved to Chelsea.

United are thought to be keen to land a stellar name before the end of the transfer window, with Gareth Bale and Thomas Muller also having been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

But when quizzed following United's 0-0 Premier League draw with Newcastle United on Saturday, Van Gaal refused to comment on the Neymar links.

"I don't enter into this discussion - you can ask about all the players in the world and you are doing that every press conference and every press conference I have to say that I need to protect the interests of Manchester United," said the Dutchman.

"You can say anything, you can mention every player, but I cannot answer these questions. I know your problem because the media wants to know that but I cannot say that."